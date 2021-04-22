Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) PT Raised to $66.00 at B. Riley

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. Analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rocky Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

