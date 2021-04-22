Rogers Communications Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

