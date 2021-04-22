Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.12% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.
NYSE RCI traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,572. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.