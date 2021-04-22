Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE RCI traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,572. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.