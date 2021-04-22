Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at B. Riley

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price objective raised by analysts at B. Riley from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Rogers alerts:

NYSE ROG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 633.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.83. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $202.39.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Rogers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Rogers by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.