ROOBEE Market Capitalization Hits $36.29 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $36.29 million and $4.95 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00014516 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.97 or 0.00458671 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

