Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) CFO Sells $2,536,980.00 in Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ROP opened at $429.65 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.55 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.49 and a 200 day moving average of $408.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank Trust grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

