Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $127.27 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.27.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.38.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.