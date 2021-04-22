Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,780 ($101.65) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,536.67 ($72.34).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,984 ($78.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,701.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,454.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The firm has a market cap of £96.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

