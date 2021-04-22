Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $51.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. 891,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,537. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.89 million. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 339,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,556,801 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431,463 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,913 shares during the period. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,436,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

