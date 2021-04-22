RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.81 Million

Brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report $163.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.90 million. RPC posted sales of $243.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $726.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $809.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $871.32 million, with estimates ranging from $795.29 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RES has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,621,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,692,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850. 73.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RES traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. RPC has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.