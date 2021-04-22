Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

RUSHA traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $47.37. 1,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.