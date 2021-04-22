Rush Street Interactive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,836 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,596% compared to the average daily volume of 212 put options.
In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:RSI opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
