Rush Street Interactive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,836 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,596% compared to the average daily volume of 212 put options.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NYSE:RSI opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

