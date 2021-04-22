Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.