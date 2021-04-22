Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

RHP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The company’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

