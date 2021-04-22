Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Tops $0.0209

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $606,392.31 and $2,155.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,141.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.78 or 0.04680303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.22 or 0.00508178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $948.85 or 0.01720766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.97 or 0.00703598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00555388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00069203 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.84 or 0.00442216 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00245740 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,098,389 coins and its circulating supply is 28,981,076 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

