Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Down 5.1%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 67,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,001,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Several analysts have commented on SABR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sabre by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 106,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

