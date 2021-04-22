SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $5.45 or 0.00010364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $252,208.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00282427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004462 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.01 or 0.01027326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.48 or 0.00687685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,055.30 or 1.00933557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 486,335 coins and its circulating supply is 459,193 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.