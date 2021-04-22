Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.10

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.10 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 62.20 ($0.81), with a volume of 659,240 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.10 million and a P/E ratio of -14.47.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

In other Safestyle UK news, insider Michael Gallacher purchased 120,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £49,298.40 ($64,408.68).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.