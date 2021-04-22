Safex Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,409.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 48.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 55.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $9,409.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 861.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

