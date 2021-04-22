Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.69.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.