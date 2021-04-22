Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,272. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

