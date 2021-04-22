Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $219,000 in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $11,530,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

