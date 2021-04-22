Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $212.83 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.83.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $493,812.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,626 shares of company stock worth $15,604,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.