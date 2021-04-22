Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

