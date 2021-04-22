Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 1.13% of SigmaTron International worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 21.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMA stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.27. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

