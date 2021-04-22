Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to Buy

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandvik AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

