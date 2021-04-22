SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.99. 14,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,944. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $6,555,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SAP by 38.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

