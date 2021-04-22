Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €8.80 ($10.35) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHA. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.55 ($8.88).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler stock opened at €7.87 ($9.25) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.61.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.