Schlumberger (SLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLB stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

