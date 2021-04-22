Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading 2.6% Higher

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $31.90. 3,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 303,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581 over the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

