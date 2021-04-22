Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires 12,321 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $1,233,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.18. 65,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,677. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

