Schwab Charitable Fund Buys 25,493 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the quarter. L Brands accounts for 1.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund owned 0.06% of L Brands worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after acquiring an additional 315,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last 90 days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

LB stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $67.91.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

