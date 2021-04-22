Schwab Charitable Fund Invests $206,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.31. 4,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,282. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $67.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

