Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Position Increased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1,491,955.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 268,552 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 2.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,799. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32.

