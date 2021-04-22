Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.34. 1,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

