Scotiabank Raises Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to $14.25

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $14.25 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.64.

MLLGF opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

