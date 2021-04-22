SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Aegis

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its price objective trimmed by Aegis from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

SCYX stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($2.80). On average, analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $2,628,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

