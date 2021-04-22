Seaport Global Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.10.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

ATR stock opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $99.11 and a 52-week high of $152.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in AptarGroup by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

