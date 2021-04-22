SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issues Earnings Results

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $5.94 on Thursday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,663. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 in the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

