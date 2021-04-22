Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at JMP Securities

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.
Shares of SIGI stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82.
In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after buying an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.
