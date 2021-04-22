Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at JMP Securities

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after buying an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

