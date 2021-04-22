SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEMrush’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

