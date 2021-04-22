Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.92.

SENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 191.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

SENS traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.95. 25,878,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,728,047. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $834.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

