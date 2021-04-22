Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (SEQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON SEQI opened at GBX 108.16 ($1.41) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.79. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112.60 ($1.47).
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile
