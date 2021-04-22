Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (SEQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SEQI opened at GBX 108.16 ($1.41) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.79. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112.60 ($1.47).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

