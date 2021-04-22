Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,969.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $737,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

