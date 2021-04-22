Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 798 ($10.43) on Tuesday. discoverIE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 821.25 ($10.73). The firm has a market cap of £713.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 692.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 662.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.79.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

