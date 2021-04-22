SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Raised to $38.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $35.68.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $7,343,162.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,068,072 shares of company stock worth $32,678,250. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,021 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 207,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

