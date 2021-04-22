Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Down 3.3%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 14,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,883,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

