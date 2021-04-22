Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) rose 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 61,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 617,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

SMTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $558.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.