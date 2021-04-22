Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) PT Raised to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Sigma Capital Group stock opened at GBX 146.75 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.88. Sigma Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 79.12 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The firm has a market cap of £131.58 million and a PE ratio of 22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.
About Sigma Capital Group
