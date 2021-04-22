Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) PT Raised to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Sigma Capital Group stock opened at GBX 146.75 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.88. Sigma Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 79.12 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The firm has a market cap of £131.58 million and a PE ratio of 22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Sigma Capital Group

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. Sigma Capital Group plc has strategic relationship with Countryside Properties plc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

