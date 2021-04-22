Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $239.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.79. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $249.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.35.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

